Kiewa-Sandy Creek goal shooter Jess Barton surpasses 1000 goals this season

Updated September 8 2023 - 11:19am, first published 11:10am
Jess Barton may have started her career at Kiewa-Sandy Creek as a defender, but the Hawk has certainly made a name for herself as a star goal shooter this season.

