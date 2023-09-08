Jess Barton may have started her career at Kiewa-Sandy Creek as a defender, but the Hawk has certainly made a name for herself as a star goal shooter this season.
Barton surpassed 1000 goals during the Hawks' recent qualifying final loss to Yackandandah and currently sits on a total of 1032 goals.
With renowned Hawks' goaler Haylee Penny taking a step back from the court this season, it paved the way for Barton to make what appears to have been a seamless transition.
While she had previously played in goals for Mitta United, Barton admitted she had some work to put in before the season.
"When I found out I was going to be more of a shooter, I dragged my partner Mitch down to the court with me and he was a bit of a backboard to start with," Barton laughed.
"It was pretty nerve-racking at the start of the season because I hadn't shot for quite a while.
"I think consistency with that kind of stuff is key.
"I've got an amazing team around me with Kath (Evans) and Shaz (Sharyn Attree) and the girls that I take the court with each week.
"I've had HP (Haylee Penny) guiding me and I was a bit of a sponge just trying to absorb as much information from her as I could."
While it's unclear how many North East netballers have bypassed 1000 goals in a season, Barton insists it's her teammates who have put in all the hard work.
"I think it's more of a credit to them than me more than anything for being able to put me in that position and make it seem so easy," she said.
In round six, Barton landed an incredible 104 goals against Wahgunyah.
"That was a bit of a shock," she admitted.
"I came off the court and said I was exhausted and when they told me I hit over 100 I burst into tears. I'm pretty known for crying.
"I don't think it really sunk in until a couple of weeks later in terms of what I actually did.
"Hats off to Wahgunyah though, they're a great club and it wasn't an easy game, they still fought.
"It was fortunate for us that it was at our home ground, so I had been practising a lot on those rings."
While she's now relied upon to convert the Hawks' scoring opportunities, Barton insists it doesn't change the level of pressure she feels going into a game.
"At the end of the day, there's seven people on court and I know I've got 10 girls around me each week, and if I make a mistake, they're not looking at me thinking this is because of you," she said.
"There's not a single day where I sit and think this has happened because of a mistake I made, and I don't think that about any of my teammates either."
The minor premiers will have a final shot at booking a place in the decider when they come up against Thurgoona in the TDNA preliminary final on Saturday.
"It will be a good challenge and we'll have a bit of fire in our belly," Barton said.
