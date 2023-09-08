Alicia Torcaso has the chance to give her comeback season the fairytale finish at Lavington Sports Gound on Saturday evening.
Torcaso, who was prolific during her long career with Albury United, is now plotting their downfall as part of the Melrose side playing in its first cup final for 37 years.
The 39-year-old didn't play in 2022 but always insisted she hadn't retired and has stormed back onto the scene this year by scoring 18 goals for Melrose.
So Torcaso could barely have written a better script with only her former side now standing between her and the ultimate success late in her career.
"Every time I think about it, I get butterflies," Torcaso said.
"I'm trying to channel my emotions and my excitement the best way I can.
"I've got such high emotions anyway but this group of girls has struggled for so many years and even the club has struggled to get teams in the competition, let alone make it to a cup final.
"I know that for a lot of the girls, it's a really special moment because they've worked so hard to maintain their Divison 1 women's team and not drop down, to keep pushing on.
"They've been belted, the last few years, but when I turned up to the first session in pre-season, I think they caught my vibe and believed, as time progressed, that we could possibly keep this run going.
"Honestly, it's not cocky or confidence, it's just positive thinking and trying to get everyone together to work for each other.
"I couldn't be prouder of all of them."
Torcaso was behind the microphone during last season's cup final but is so glad she answered the call of Melrose coach Adam Waters to pull the boots back on.
"It's one of the happiest seasons I've had in a long time," she said.
"It was all about me being a fresh face and enjoying my soccer again and I've definitely ticked those boxes.
"Getting to the cup final was my aim at the start of the season but because the girls haven't had a good run, it was hard to visualise they could make it with what they had.
"But now they're believing more in themselves.
"Last week (beating Hotspurs in the semi-final) was like a grand final; it really proved to them that we could do it."
If anyone thought Torcaso was a spent force in the top flight of AWFA's female competition, her performances over the last few months have made a mockery of that theory.
"I put a lot more pressure on myself than anyone else," she said.
"I never felt pressure from my team-mates or my coach.
"My job on the field is to score goals, so the pressure to win games for the team is always there.
"I can't wait for Saturday.
"It's been a long time since I've played the last game of the season and to step out there with these girls, knowing that we've worked so hard, it would just be a fantastic reward to top off our great season."
The Division 1 women's cup final between Melrose and Albury United kicks off at 4pm on Saturday at Lavington Sports Ground.
