Emergency units were on standby as rain and winds hit parts of the Border early on Friday, September 8, particularly around Wangaratta where several incidents of fallen trees were reported.
Victoria SES said its Wangaratta unit had attended the scene of multiple tree falls at Peechleba, on Tone Rd, and at Glenrowan.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued severe weather warnings for the region stretching from Bright and Falls Creek to Corryong.
It warned of damaging winds over NSW's alpine region and the southern ranges.
For Albury-Wodonga, the bureau had advised of a high chance of showers during Friday morning and afternoon, with winds northwesterly 20 to 30 kilometres per hour.
SES Albury commander Curtis Kishere said his unit had received no emergency calls on Friday since 12am but with the drenched conditions was on alert for Friday night.
"We've got crews on standby and are expecting calls possibly later in the day when people get home from work because we've got a fair bit of rain and the ground is pretty saturated so there's the strong possibility of some uprooted trees," Mr Kishere said.
"We've heard lots of reports from Wang, but it seems they've been the target of windy conditions, not Albury.
"The cold fronts supposed to end in the early hours of the morning, so the wind's supposed to calm down I suppose to be a sunny weekend.
"So we're basically we're just expecting to see some isolated little storm clouds come over Albury today through to tonight."
Mr Kishere warned residents to tie down loose items down around their households.
"It's the storm season now, so people ties things down, clean out their gutters, there's still the possibility of some trees coming up uprooted.
"And people need to be cautious when they're driving out there, drive to conditions, especially when it's dark and stormy."
The bureau predicted Saturday and Sunday would be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, with sunshine for Monday and a chance of morning fog.
