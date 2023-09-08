Sam Creasy has the opportunity this season to reach a feat not many can say they have achieved.
Having already helped Lavington to an AFL NEB Female Football League flag last month, the 23-year-old now has a shot at a Hume League A-grade netball premiership with Jindera.
Hailing from Mangoplah, Creasy claimed success with her home club in 2019 before relocating to the border and joining the Bulldogs.
Jindera and Osborne will go head-to-head in a major semi-final clash this weekend, with the winner booking their spot in the decider.
"The thought of it is pretty exciting, but Osborne are ripe contenders for the flag again and we know that nothing comes easy," Creasy said.
"None of us are cocky and we know we have to work hard if we're going to do it.
"For a few girls, it might be their last year for a while, and I'm hoping it might be my last year, so if we can top if off with a flag, that would be great."
Since joining the Brookdale Bluebells and Lavington, Creasy's passion for football has flourished over the last five years.
She admits the feeling of becoming a back-to-back premiership player is hard to top.
"I don't think that happens very often," she said.
"I thought last year was a great feeling, but after a pretty impressive year, to finish it off with a one-point win in overtime was pretty surreal."
While Creasy admits she hasn't had too many days off this season between juggling football and netball and working as a radiographer, it's all been worth it.
"I've always been busy with sport, so I suppose it's just the same for me, it keeps me sane," she said.
"Your body gets used to it and I like to say that it's the normal amount of sore."
