The Border Mail
Home/Video/Animal

Jindera's Sam Creasy hoping to add netball success to football flag this season

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated September 8 2023 - 10:39am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sam Creasy has the opportunity this season to reach a feat not many can say they have achieved.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.