The Border Mail
Home/Video/Animal

Albury Armadio under new management, Kylie McFarlane takes over

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
September 10 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury Armadio Collective is under new management having been purchased by Kylie McFarlane. She is looking forward to bringing more stock to the Albury with store manager Jodi Hanlon. Picture by Tara Trewhella.
Albury Armadio Collective is under new management having been purchased by Kylie McFarlane. She is looking forward to bringing more stock to the Albury with store manager Jodi Hanlon. Picture by Tara Trewhella.

Her passion for fashion and bringing good quality wear to Albury was enough for Kylie McFarlane to change course.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.