Her passion for fashion and bringing good quality wear to Albury was enough for Kylie McFarlane to change course.
The Albury woman has taken over Armadio Collective in Olive Street and is looking forward to bringing a fresh set of eyes to the store.
"It's my passion to grow the business and get it online," she said.
"I want to get it up and running well and provide the Albury-Woodonga community with great fashion options."
Mrs McFarlane said life had taken her in all directions but she was very excited to buy the store, noting it had been a "positive experience".
"I've worked with the owner before purchasing it," she said.
She said it had been a smooth transition, especially since store manager Jodi Hanlon would be staying on board.
"I'm looking forward to the changes," she said.
The women's wear retail store was initially opened four years ago by Jacinta Christian, who said on a social media post that "exciting times were ahead".
The Albury store would have a "fresh start, same heart" and was "embracing change while keeping its core values".
Mrs McFarlane said she was familiar with many customers but was looking forward "to meeting the Albury customers and welcoming the Wodonga ones to the store".
"You can expect to see some of the brands we haven't had in for a while," she said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.