Daniel Bradshaw has been recognised for his outstanding contribution to the Brisbane Lions after being inducted in the club's Hall Of Fame late last month.
The dual premiership forward was one of five inductees from the all-conquering Brisbane Lions' team which won a hat-trick of flags from 2001-03.
Former team-mates Mal Michael, Clark Keating, Craig McRae and Martin Pike were also bestowed the honour.
Brownlow medallist Simon Black and Jonathon Brown were elevated to legend status in the Hall Of Fame.
Bradshaw said it was 'overwhelming' to join some of the biggest names in the club's history in the Hall Of Fame.
"I was a bit shocked when I got the phone call a couple of months ago from Graeme Downie and it's a massive honour," Bradshaw said.
"It's not something that you expect to receive.
"But it's satisfying to know that the club thinks that I contributed during what was its greatest era in the club's proud history.
"You look at the names that are in the Hall Of Fame which includes Fitzroy as well and you do have to pinch yourself
"There are some massive names and it's just an honour to be included in that as well.
"It was a terrific function and doubled as a 20-year anniversary of the 2003 premiership as well, so it was fantastic to catch-up with all my former team-mates.
"I think there were only two or three players who couldn't make it."
Bradshaw arguably flew under the radar during his time in the AFL after he played alongside two of the greatest forwards of their era in Jonathon Brown and Alastair Lynch.
But in the combined Brisbane/Fitzroy history of nearly 1500 players, Bradshaw ranks fifth all-time in goals with 496.
Only Lynch, Jack Moriarty, Brown and Bernie Quinlan kicked more.
Of the superstar quintet, Bradshaw boasts the best conversion rate in front of goal.
Bradshaw said he wouldn't have enjoyed such a stellar career without the support of his wife, Ange.
"Ange, my wife has been by my side the whole time," he said.
"She has been through all the ups and downs with me that are inevitable being an AFL footballer.
Injuries, form and all that sort of stuff.
"So to have my wife's support through all that, I probably wouldn't have been standing up at the Hall Of Fame presentation
"My family and extended family have also been great support.
"It's been a great ride, that's for sure."
While Bradshaw is enjoying his retirement from the elite level, several of his former teammates are forging successful careers in the AFL coaching ranks.
Craig McRae, Michael Voss alongside twins Brad and Chris Scott are all senior coaches.
Nigel Lappin and Justin Leppitch are assistant coaches.
Bradshaw said it was no surprise to see his former teammates succeed in the coaches box.
"The boys that are senior coaches now in Chris Scott, Brad Scott, Craig McRae, Michael Voss were the leaders around the club back during our playing days," Bradshaw said.
"That was a big reason why Brisbane was so successful, when you go through the side, how many good leaders we had out on the field.
"There are even a few assistant coaches in Nigel Lappin, Justin Leppitsch
"I guess it just shows how good Leight Matthews was as a coach and they obviously learnt a lot off him over the years
"It would be interesting to see if Carlton and Collingwood both made the grand final and Craig McRae and Michael Voss playing off... that would be a massive story."
Bradshaw, who played for Wodonga, made his AFL debut in 1996 for the Brisbane Bears as a 17-year-old.
The former Bulldog lives in Wodonga with two of his sons Noah and Will following in his footsteps and playing at John Flower Oval.
Wodonga is on the hunt for a new coach to replace Jordan Taylor, however Bradshaw said he had no intentions of following some of his former teammates down the coaching path.
"Coaching is such a big commitment," he said.
"I think you are either a coach or you're not and it's something that I haven't had ambitions to pursue.
"Every player is different and some blokes live and breathe footy but I am not as fanatical as some people are.
"Even at O&M level the commitment is pretty much all year round with recruiting, training and then the season.
I'd rather spend my spare time out on the golf course than coaching and it's a lot less stressful."
Bradshaw enjoys watching Noah and Will play for the Bulldogs while his eldest son, Jake, played for Wodonga Raiders last year before travelling overseas this year.
One player who has caught Bradshaw's eye at John Flower Oval is midfielder Angus Baker who is among the favourites to win the Morris medal this year.
"Baker has impressed me and I wonder how he is not at an AFL club," Bradshaw said.
"He has slipped through the AFL net somehow.
"I think he got cut from Essendon's list, so he was thereabouts.
"But I can easily see him playing on a flank in the AFL for sure.
"He speaks well and is a fantastic leader around the club for the younger players.
"I remembering saying a few years ago that Brodie Filo is as good as any player I've seen running around in the O&M
"But Angus is certainly in that category as well."
