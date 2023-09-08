A man's savage attack on his wife in their Lavington home was made all the more severe by there being repeated blows to her head.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin told Nicholas Giakoumelos this was why it was such a "serious example of assault occasioning actual bodily harm".
And his threat to kill her during the July 7 attack was a "significant" episode of intimidation, the incident made worse by taking place in the victim's home "where she was entitled to feel safe".
Giakoumelos previously pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court to the domestic violence-related charges.
Finalisation of the case had been delayed for six weeks after Ms McLaughlin ordered the preparation of a sentence assessment report to consider options other than custody.
He did avoid jail, with Ms McLaughlin instead convicting Giakoumelos and placing him on a supervised 12-month community corrections order under which he must complete 50 hours of unpaid work.
Ms McLaughlin said Giakoumelos must continue with the "successful" work he had already undertaken with counselling to address his issues with alcohol and anger management.
Giakoumelos was convicted and fined $1400 on the intimidation charge.
Earlier, his defence told the court that Giakoumelos accepted his behaviour, which he was "disgusted by", was "completely unacceptable" and so had already embarked on rehabilitation to ensure this "does not continue in the future".
It was "an explosion of anger" committed within the context of "underlying issues" related to his ongoing cancer treatment and his battle with his mental health and alcohol.
The attack by Giakoumelos left his wife - Ms McLaughlin was told the couple had reconciled - bleeding and swollen.
She had to flee their home in fear of the assault continuing and to call police, this coming just after he told her: "Stop talking about my daughter. I'm going to kill you".
The court had heard how Giakoumelos went to see his doctor on that July morning.
He was given the diagnosis, returned home and began drinking "a large amount of alcohol" across several hours.
When his wife questioned him over the text in the lounge room, he became enraged and they had a heated argument.
Giakoumelos swore at the victim, who was seated, and then approached her and punched her to the left eyebrow.
They argued again and then, as she went to walk away, he grabbed her by the shirt, causing her to fall into another lounge chair.
"The accused has pulled the victim down with his left hand and whilst yelling at the victim has hit her with a closed fist twice, striking her on the top of the head, causing her immediate pain and causing the area to swell."
Police said the woman kicked out to get him away from her, causing her to fall to the floor with Giakoumelos on top.
He then held her down with his left hand, punched her face and grabbed and pulled her hair around her left ear.
The woman suffered a small laceration to her ear, as well as losing a small clump of hair.
The woman then walked around the house followed by Giakoumelos, who swore at her before making his threat.
