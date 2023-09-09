The Border Mail
Lavington man Trevor Wayne Kennedy aided by 12-week drug rehabilitation program

By Albury Court
September 10 2023 - 3:30am
A man who entered an Albury motel room, dragged his victim up off the toilet and marched him outside has been warned he is at the "crossroads" of his life.

