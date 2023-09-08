The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Nathan Wenke playing the best football of his career at Rand-Walbundrie-Walla Giants

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 8 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla's Nathan Wenke. Picture by James Wiltshire
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla's Nathan Wenke. Picture by James Wiltshire

Nathan Wenke is used to the opposition jibes by now.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Former country rugby star charged with soliciting child abuse material
The entrance to Orange Courthouse where the case is being heard. File picture
The man has connections to Orange, Bathurst and Parkes.
Staff Reporters
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.