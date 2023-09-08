While Yarrawonga was claiming an Ovens and Murray League A-grade netball flag on September 25 last year, Laura Davis was welcoming her daughter Eloise into the world.
Now almost 12 months on, Davis is back with the Pigeons and hoping to make more finals time memories.
While September has always been a special time for the midcourter, she admits it has gone up a level now that she has a little fan to share it with.
"Everything has a bit more meaning now there's a little girl involved and it will be exciting to have her there during finals," she said.
"Being a mum, netball is an outlet where you can take your mind off home for a little while.
"I've always played around women who have had children, but I think I really took for granted how hard it is to be a mum and return to sport.
"You've already ran a marathon before you step out on the court getting kids ready for the day.
"I've got a new-found respect for all those mums who go back and play.
"It just makes every match a little bit more meaningful knowing you've got the little one at home that you want to make proud."
Yarrawonga takes on Lavington this weekend, with the winner set to book the first spot in the grand final.
Win or lose, it will still be a special month for Davis and she prepares to marry her partner Will Ford, with her teammate and childhood friend Hannah Symes set to be her bridesmaid.
"When you come back and play at Yarra, you're playing with your best friends week in, week out and training becomes more of a social thing," she said.
"It's such a tight knit group."
Yarrawonga has its A, B and C-grade sides still in the running this season.
"From a club's perspective, we're feeling extremely proud and like we've been rewarded for effort for back-to-back years or persistence and dedication to success," Davis said.
"Having the opportunity to sit back and watch the first week of finals and the excitement that brought to the region, we're very much looking forward to having our turn on the finals stage this weekend."
Lavington is coming off the back of an impressive win against Wangaratta and Davis believes the Pigeons will need a strong start to keep the in-form Panthers at bay.
"We had a couple of really timely losses at the back half of the season which gave us a chance to refocus and reconnect," Davis said.
"We've had a month of some really hard training and we feel like we're hitting our peak fitness, strength and focus.
"From our perspective, we'll be doing all we can to ensure that Lavi doesn't have the luxury of setting the tone of the game from the get go."
The second semi-final will see Wangaratta take on Wodonga Raiders, who claimed a thrilling win against Myrtleford last round.
"As a team watching that match, that just made us really ready to get on the court," Davis said.
"We all live for September. That's the epitome of our team, we play for finals netball."
