A man who bashed and abused his partner before killing her has been jailed, but won't serve any extra time in custody.
Ricky John Williams remains in prison until at least December 2039 after murdering Carmen Niklaus at Everton.
Williams stabbed Niklaus three times while the pair were in his accommodation at the town's caravan park on December 6, 2021.
He did not seek help for Ms Niklaus and she died at the scene.
He appeared in the Myrtleford Magistrates Court from Barwon jail on Friday, September 8, for earlier offending against Ms Niklaus.
The pair were banned from having any contact with each other due to a court order imposed in Wangaratta on January 27, 2021.
Despite this, the pair remained in touch.
Williams invited Ms Niklaus to stay at his home on June 13 of that year.
She was stressed when she arrived and started hitting herself.
He straddled her, punched her three times in her jaw, and rubbed her face in bong water.
She remained at the home and felt unable to leave as she had nowhere else to go.
On another occasion on June 21, Williams slapped her in her face, hitting her jaw.
As they prepared to go to a supermarket, Williams snatched her bra and ripped it off before swearing at her.
"You're not f---ing wearing that cos half the world has f---ing seen it," he said.
She put a T-shirt on which he ripped from her body.
He told her she had been dressing "like a slut".
Niklaus disclosed the assaults during an appointment and police were informed.
Williams wasn't arrested until July 5 of that year as police couldn't immediately find him.
"I knew I was breaking the law every time I answered the phone," he told officers.
"She's sucking me in.
"I've always admitted to speaking to her."
He told police Ms Niklaus was a "nightmare" and had punched herself, and he had tried to calm her down.
"I didn't know what else to do," he said.
"If she's skitzing out, I'm gonna restrain her."
He denied rubbing her face in bong water but admitted "I slapped her in the face".
The pair remained in contact on and off until Williams murdered her in December of that year.
Lawyer Chirag Patel said the offending warranted a jail term, but asked magistrate Ian Watkins that the sentence be served alongside his term for the killing.
"It's my respectful submission that any custodial sentence your honour imposes today is dealt with concurrently to the Supreme Court matter," he said.
Mr Patel said his client's behaviour changed when he was punched in the face in the schoolyard at age 14.
"That caused an acquired brain injury," he said, noting his client had been kicked out of his family home, spent time between Victoria and Queensland, and served several stints in jail.
He said Williams, who is a grandfather, wants to one day re-establish relationships with his kids.
The court heard he didn't have any misconduct issues while in custody and was performing gardening work.
Mr Patel said the offending would attract a jail term.
Mr Watkins said there weren't any other options.
"This is an example perhaps that had you complied with the orders in the first place, you might not be sitting where you are today," he told the convicted killer.
"The violence that you inflicted on your then partner was completely unacceptable.
"Your behaviour towards her, particularly in relation to the removal of items of apparel and physically assaulting her, was completely unacceptable.
"This community does not accept treatment of women in that way."
Mr Watkins imposed a 10-month jail term on charges of breaching and persistently breaching family violence orders.
The term will be served concurrently and won't change Williams' earliest parole date.
