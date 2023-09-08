Families who forked out thousands of dollars to send their sons to a Wangaratta football academy to complete high school are demanding answers, or at least an apology, after being told it would be closed halfway through.
The Academy, headed by former Richmond AFL star Alex Rance, informed parents and students via email on August 29 and a Zoom meeting on August 30, that the elite program, founded in 2017, would be wound up at the end of 2023.
It aimed to replicate a top level football environment and provide students exposure to the AFL while completing their high school education.
GOTAFE, which delivered the VCE-VM (formerly VCAL) component of the program to students, said it had explored options with The Academy to continue the program, but it was no longer feasible.
The Border Mail has seen a video of the Zoom call where Rance implied he had known for more than a year he was struggling to find a way forward for The Academy beyond 2023.
"We literally tried everything. It hasn't just been a one-month thing that we've said 'oh well, throw the hands in the air and be done', this has been over the course of 18 months to a year that we've been really trying to look at every single option to make this program succeed and we've come up empty-handed," Rance said.
"My commitment to this program was to the very last breath and I was going to go down swinging."
Parents were furious and questioned if it was responsible for him to sign up a new group of year 11 students knowing they wouldn't be able to complete year 12.
The Academy was contacted by The Border Mail for comment.
Lauren Kurnof moved more than 200 kilometres from Tintaldra in the Upper Murray to rent a house in Wangaratta to allow her son Declan to attend The Academy.
Kathy Cohalan and her son Archy also share the house, having relocated from Staghorn Flat to give the teenager the opportunity to finish his schooling in the high performance program.
"It's cost us around $30,000 for rent combined, plus expenses and extra mileage on our cars," Mrs Cohalan said.
"(Rance) encouraged the boys to get out of mainstream schooling. He can be so persuasive and the kids all thought it was awesome, because a lot of them might have otherwise dropped out of school.
"A lot of the boys at the school Archy was at were leaving at the end of year 10 and this was a chance for him to continue on and do his final two years.
"It takes its toll, and now for this to happen. It's deceptive and very misleading.
"There's no remorse, there's nothing. It's infuriating."
Mrs Kurnof said they were locked into a lease for the house until January 2024 and had even considered buying a property in Wangaratta.
"We were actually pushing for a two-year lease, because it was so hard to get it in the first place," she said.
"It's not a decision we entered into lightly. There were family meetings and if we were going to do this, we were doing it for two years.
"It's just very deceitful. We were all very deflated after it and everyone's feeling the same."
Mrs Kurnof said she was disappointed with how the closure had been handled.
"There needs to be more of these programs, not less. Not everyone thrives in mainstream schools," she said.
"This was a really nice way for Declan to finish year 12. We wanted him to finish it and this suited him to a tee.
"Maths is taught by using a GPS tracker on the boys and they do their maths around their averages on the field. It keeps them engaged."
Helen Hopper arranged for her son Alex to move from Riverina town Leeton and board with a family in Wangaratta to attend The Academy.
She told The Border Mail he would have to repeat year 11 if he returned to his former school next year, because the course wouldn't be recognised in NSW.
"He was really disappointed when he found out he couldn't slot straight back into school. He still doesn't know what he's going to do," she said.
"He was down there for the footy, and the format suited him better than mainstream school.
"When I tried to get him back into a NSW school, I didn't think it would be a problem, but it is.
"I've emailed admin at The Academy asking for some more details on his results, because what I've got is not enough, and I haven't had a reply. They're not being open and transparent about it all.
"He's probably just looking at getting a trade. He had decided he wanted to finish his year 12 and that's pretty much off the table for him now."
The single mother of four children struggled to afford the $7000 annual fees, but made a commitment to see her son through the program.
"We're paying $220 a week for board. He was coming home most weekends, so there was added costs with transport as well," she said.
Another parent, who wished to remain anonymous, uprooted her family from Finley to Mulwala to send her son to the program in Wangaratta.
She claimed he was just three weeks away from finishing year 11 in 2022, but was encouraged by The Academy to start the same grade again this year in order to get the full experience.
If he was to return to a NSW school, he would essentially be required to complete year 11 for a third time.
The Academy said it had struck up an arrangement with Wangaratta's Galen Catholic College to allow impacted year 11 students to transition into year 12 there, but parents have said it's not a like for like program.
A GOTAFE spokesperson said it would offer support to year 11 students enrolled at The Academy.
"GOTAFE confirms that The Academy program being delivered at its Wangaratta and Essendon campuses will end at the conclusion of the 2023 academic year," the spokesperson said.
"GOTAFE and The Academy explored options to continue the program, but the level of investment necessary to continue the partnership between The Academy and GOTAFE and deliver a quality program is no longer feasible.
"GOTAFE's priority is supporting year 11 students currently enrolled at The Academy. GOTAFE will continue to liaise closely with students, parents and staff to discuss future education options for these students.
"Year 12 students currently participating in the program will not be impacted by this decision.
"The hard work of all staff, students and their families is not diminished by this outcome and we would like to acknowledge the work of everyone involved in this pioneering program over the past seven years."
Rance recently launched The Sporting Academy, which he said in a social media post would "help individuals and organisations unlock their full potential with a sporting mindset".
The Academy is not accepting any phone calls and is diverting all inquiries to an email address.
An online portal for parents to access and communicate to The Academy has also been closed despite there being a term left in the school year.
