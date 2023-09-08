The Border Mail
Parents furious as former AFL star Alex Rance pulls pin on The Academy in Wangaratta

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
September 9 2023 - 5:30am
Parents Lauren Kurnof and Kathy Cohalan with students at The Academy's Wangaratta campus, founded by former AFL star Alex Rance, are devastated the program won't continue beyond 2023. Picture by Mark Jesser
Families who forked out thousands of dollars to send their sons to a Wangaratta football academy to complete high school are demanding answers, or at least an apology, after being told it would be closed halfway through.

