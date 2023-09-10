A vest might have disguised it was a women's NSW Police shirt, but the insignia on the exposed upper arms did not.
Jindera man Jordan Nicholas Black decided the best place to show off his (illegal) ensemble was inside Albury's Beer DeLuxe pub.
It became a talking point for not only his mates and other patrons, as the shirt caught the attention of hotel staff.
They called the police, on July 21 about 11.30pm, with the information "that a male was wearing a NSW Police uniform".
Albury Local Court has been told that police soon arrived at the pub, and Black was escorted outside by security.
The police quickly saw it for themselves - the 26-year-old "was wearing a two-toned, light blue female NSW Police shirt".
"The accused," police said, "was wearing a vest over the top of the shirt, however, both shoulder patches were visible noticeably."
Police asked several questions of Black, who then offered a guilty reply.
"I know I'm in a lot of trouble now," he said.
Black denied "any knowledge" of how he came into possession of the shirt, but then revealed a mate "named Cal" had given it to him about three years beforehand.
The friend "was not a police officer".
Black, of Dights Forest Road, pleaded guilty to a charge of wearing a police uniform when a person isn't a police officer or a special constable.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said it was a less serious example of the charge.
"It appears there was nothing else untoward about your wearing of the shirt on this evening," she said.
Ms McLaughlin said Black had never been in trouble with the police before and that "others speak highly of you".
Black was placed on a three-month conditional release order, without conviction.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.