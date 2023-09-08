A Wodonga woman will stand trial following the death of a man in a car crash.
Adrian Rawlings, 47, died after crashing his Volkswagen into Constance Paige Beastons' Hyundai at Wangaratta.
The incident occurred on the Great Alpine Road about 5pm on October 29, 2021, east of a bridge over the Hume Highway.
It's alleged Beaston pulled in front of Mr Rawlings' vehicle from the Hume Highway off ramp.
The Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Thursday, September 7, heard Mr Rawlings had swerved to miss Beaston's car and died in the collision.
Beaston was arrested at the scene and faces charges including dangerous driving causing death.
The charge is being disputed, with her lawyer suggesting the incident involved a momentary lapse of attention, rather than dangerous driving.
The prosecution disputed the claim, telling the court "she pulled out in front of a car travelling at very high speed ... this was an incredibly dangerous act".
The Wangaratta Magistrates Court heard evidence during a committal for Beaston, who was at times emotional while hearing details of the case.
The court heard expert evidence about the scene of the crash.
There is no evidence of speed, drugs or alcohol, or phone use being linked to the incident.
Her defence lawyer said a sign where Beaston had turned to enter the road could obscure the view of oncoming traffic from a certain position, and didn't apply with Australian standards.
But Detective Sergeant Robert Hay, a crash reconstruction expert, said "no reasonable person" would stop behind the sign and said "it doesn't really obstruct her view".
He said if he stopped behind a sign he couldn't see past, he wouldn't accelerate out onto a 100kmh road.
He also said sun glare wasn't an issue.
Detective Leading Senior Constable Lee Nichols said Beaston had "no adverse driving history whatsoever".
Beaston was hugged in court and wiped away tears as her lawyer said one explanation for the crash was inattention and human error.
Magistrate Ian Watkins ordered Beaston stand trial.
The matter will go to the County Court on October 5 for directions hearing.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.