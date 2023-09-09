Driver went 'berserk' and crashed car into verandah, shed, at Eskdale home

A man who went "berserk" and drove his utility into a home's verandah and shed caused more than $21,000 in damage at the property.
Luke John Ganderton was agitated and appeared intoxicated when he drove to a home on Smythes Road at Eskdale.
He parked at the rear of the property, which was owned by his sister's partner.
Ganderton went inside, sat down, and verbally abused his sister.
She left with her partner to avoid a confrontation, and Ganderton got back into his car.
He drove to the front of the home and continued to yell abuse before driving the Toyota HiLux into the home's verandah and a shed multiple times.
The victims fled the area.
Ganderton's car was unable to be driven following the incident, which caused $21,619 in damage.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard the victims didn't want charges to be pressed, but police said the matter was too serious.
Prosecutor Les Hare noted it was "quite serious offending" and compensation would be sought.
Magistrate Peter Mithen told the 39-year-old alcohol appeared to be a major factor in the offending.
"This is just out of control behaviour," he said.
"This is just, on the face of it, someone who's gone berserk."
Mr Mithen imposed a $2000 fine and said he would order compensation.
He told Ganderton similar offending would lead to a jail term.
"You need to do something about your alcohol intake," he said.
