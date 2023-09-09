The Border Mail
Home/Video/Animal

Driver went 'berserk' and crashed car into verandah, shed, at Eskdale home

By Wodonga Court
September 9 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man who went "berserk" and drove his utility into a home's verandah and shed caused more than $21,000 in damage at the property.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.