Driver clocked at 171kmh on the Hume Freeway near Chiltern

A driver clocked at more than 60kmh over the limit on the Hume Freeway has had their car impounded.
Rutherglen officers received multiple triple zero calls for the speeding red Holden last weekend.
They detected the vehicle at 171kmh on the freeway between Chiltern and Springhurst about 11.35am on Saturday, September 2.
The 34-year-old Melbourne driver had his vehicle impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1625.
He will face court at a later date for speeding and driving at a speed dangerous.
