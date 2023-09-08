Callum Auldist is repaying the faith Brock-Burrum have shown in him since rocking up as the new kid in town.
The 21-year-old, from Warragul, arrived in Albury three years ago to study environmental science at university and didn't know a single soul.
But he revealed how a very distant connection to former Saints coach Kade Stevens led him into the Hume League.
"Have you got half an hour?" Auldist laughed.
"It's a bit confusing but my girlfriend's dad's brother is married to the sister of Kade Stevens' wife.
"I had a moment after arriving in Albury when I pulled a sticky note from my wallet with Kade's mobile number on it, gave it a call and rocked up at training.
"I moved here knowing no-one but once you join a footy club, you've got 50 mates instantly.
"I can't thank Brock-Burrum enough for how welcoming they've been; I've made heaps of lifelong friends at Brock and I'll stay in contact with everyone there.
"They've not only been good for my footy but good for my whole life."
Auldist made his senior debut for the Saints in 2021 but 24 of his first 28 games came in reserves - including the whole of last season.
He was named co-captain of the twos for 2023 but since being called into the senior side in round four, he hasn't taken a backwards step.
"I thought I might just be in for a year in the twos and get around all those guys but it's been good to play nearly the whole season in the ones," Auldist said.
"This year I've pulled my head in a little bit and started doing a lot more team things.
"Cookie (coach Peter Cook) has realised what I can do and he's kept me in there all year."
Auldist's ability to play different roles for the Saints has worked to his advantage.
"Cookie has used the 'utility' label a lot," he said.
"Some of the boys give me a bit of stick for it but that's alright.
"I played nearly the whole year in the backline but Cookie puts me on a wing every now and then, like he did last weekend."
That game saw the Saints take down third-placed Howlong by 13.5 (83) to 9.16 (7) to reach the minor semi-final and a meeting with Rand-Walbundrie-Walla at Holbrook on Sunday.
"Something we touch on all the time is our start, because we were 0-5, so who would believe we just won the first final, going in against Howlong, when people were tipping Howlong over us?" Auldist said.
"There was a good feeling around the club coming into last weekend because we could get over the top of Howlong.
"This weekend is the same sort of feeling.
"We got over Rand pretty easily during the season (winning by 23 points in roung eight) and while we don't want to get ahead of ourselves, we'll enjoy the moment.
"Cookie's always reassuring everyone, including myself, that we all deserve to be there and that we're all good players who play well together as a team."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.