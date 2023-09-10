YOUR SAY: Whether we vote yes or no, let's unite to end disadvantage

At the recent council meeting Councillor Horne spoke about the worst ever council performance re the 2023 Victorian community satisfaction survey results. Cr Horne questioned how it has come to this and if 50 per cent of our customers were unhappy we would not have a business and we'd certainly be looking for a new CEO. Unfortunately mayor Sophie Price took issue with this and was highly offended and asked Cr Horne to apologise to the CEO. It is obvious that the mayor can't work out who is responsible for this bad result, so who is accountable for it, the councillors or the CEO?