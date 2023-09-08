Brothers take a spin in police car after winning school safety competition

Three brothers have gone for a cruise in a police car after winning a safety competition.
Brothers Alexander, Bryn and Caellum Dudley took part in the Caring About Regional Safety program in 2021, and won $2000 for Table Top Primary School and a chance to drive in a highway patrol car.
While the pandemic put the drive on hold for two years, the trio were finally picked up by police at Table Top on Friday, September 8.
The brothers were able to jump on the police radio, check speeds, and have the lights and sirens in use.
They received a tour of the Wodonga police station before being driven back home.
They had made a video about water safety with the message "check what's out of sight before you take flight".
The initiative was inspired by Wangaratta Senior Constable Anne Brimblecombe, who tragically died in a car crash in 2006.
Constable Hayley McDonald said it was a positive way to promote safety to students.
"It's a creative, artistic program which gets primary school aged kids to think about safety," she said.
"That can be road safety, bike safety, and the boys did a water safety video.
"Senior Constable Anne Brimblecombe was one of our liaison officers who went out and promoted safety to primary school aged kids.
"This continues on with that legacy."
Bank WAW, which provided the prize money, is looking to relaunch the program or a similar initiative after COVID-19 put it on hold.
Marketing officer Jesse Stephens said the Dudley brothers had enjoyed Friday's drive.
"I think it's been worth the wait for the boys," he said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.