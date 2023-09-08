Crews are responding to a house fire in Wangaratta.
A blaze broke out at the Murdoch Street home about 3.40pm on Friday, September 8.
A single-storey brick house caught alight.
Four people managed to escape the burning building.
A Fire Rescue Victoria spokeswoman said a structure was fully alight at the home when crews arrived.
"RV crews, supported by CFA, arrived on scene to find a single-story brick house fully involved in fire," the spokeswoman said.
"Four people self-evacuated without injury before firefighters arrived on scene.
"The incident was under control within twenty minutes.
"FRV remains on scene."
A CFA spokeswoman confirmed the blaze was under control by 4.03pm.
Fire Rescue Victoria and CFA members in seven trucks from various brigades remain at the property on Friday afternoon.
The cause of the fire remains unclear.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.