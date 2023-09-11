Jarryd Goundrey admits he's had a "weird" life.
The 37-year-old, who accidentally enlisted in the army and served for seven years before becoming a chef, discovered his passion for stand-up comedy.
Goundrey is bringing his Australian tour Farewell Vanilla Slice to Albury's Albion Hotel on Thursday, September 14.
The show pays homage to his sensitive stomach and love for the tasty bakery treat that he can no longer enjoy pain-free.
"If it's good enough for big artists like Kiss to do a farewell tour to play their music, I'm going to do a farewell to vanilla slices, because I'm going everywhere in Australia, and I'm going to find the best one. I'm going to go out with style, even if it hurts," he said.
"An Australian bakery is my favourite thing in the whole wide world, and I love vanilla slices.
"If I go to a town with like 20 people in it, this bakery is going to rock. I started taking pictures and doing some ratings on vanilla slices and I don't know what happened, but for some reason my Instagram blew up.
"I always ask the audience after the show where to get the best vanilla slice in town and then I go there the next morning afterwards.
"Nearly every show, people have brought vanilla slices to me, which is a funny thing when you're doing a live performance for someone just to give you a bakery treat.
"I start to think 'how long has this not been refrigerated for? Did you did you drive eight hours in a ute with no air con to bring this to me?'
"I have a lot of questions. My stomach is sensitive enough as it is."
Goundrey has amassed a strong following through social media platform TikTok about his time in the defence force.
He labels himself "Australia's least decorated hero".
"I say 99.5 per cent of the military isn't heroic, it's just you sitting in a puddle talking to your mate about the first thing you're going to eat when you get home. I've had three-hour long conversations about the best chicken parmigiana, while Australia is four months away," Goundrey said.
But Goundrey said it's been his biggest honour to help start conversations about mental health in war veterans.
"It doesn't matter what experience you had in the military, one of the beautiful things that I always find, especially since I started doing content, is people will message you and say 'my dad was in the military and I showed him this video about the basic training and he laughed his head off and then we spoke about it for 40 minutes, and he doesn't really speak about it," he said.
"It's people from the UK and America as well. It's a shared experience that connects us all together. To find the funny side of me telling all the silly stuff."
Ten per cent of profits from ticket sales for his tour will be donated back to Australian National Veterans Arts Museum, a charity that provides art therapy to ex-service personnel.
It's a cause close to Goundrey's heart amid a Royal Commission into defence and veteran suicide.
He revealed 41 Australians have been killed in active service, while the deaths of more than 1600 in that same period have been attributed to suicide.
"You're in the military, and then you do what you do and a lot of it's quite confronting. Everybody sees different things and then you leave the military and you just go back into a normal life," Goundrey said.
"PTSD and mental health kind of creeps in a few years down the line. It's actually very difficult to catch whilst you're in the military and then you're in the wilderness as far as help is considered.
"There's no one solution to fix mental health. Some people need to join a fishing group and some people need proper therapy, some people do art therapy, some people join a sports team.
"It's really about the connection and the conversations that happen in the background. All of these types of organisations have popped up, and they all don't have any money, they just do it for the love."
Goundrey, who performed free gigs at Dean Street venue The Bended Elbow for several years while he was finding his way in comedy, also wants to use his tour to provide opportunities for grassroots comedians to get some exposure.
Border comics Tara Trewhella and Josh Liston will open his Albury gig.
"No one let me open their show, that's just not what you do," he said.
"If I'm going to a place, there's no reason why someone from the grassroots scene who can get a gig once a month or has to drive four hours to the next place to get the other gig shouldn't get paid and open a show to an actual audience.
"I've met some interesting ones. I had a guy in a town that said he could do comedy and he couldn't do comedy. It was just some old guy that would tell funny stories from the pub, and I couldn't get him off the stage."
The show starts at 7.30am, with tickets available through the Eventbrite website at $25 per person.
