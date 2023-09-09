16.20
DIVISION 2 MEN: Albury United 1-4 Cobram Roar
Cobram Roar needed extra time to beat the 10 men of Albury United in a dramatic Division 2 men's cup final on Saturday.
The Greens had to play for almost an hour with a player less after Aaron Young was sent off but they took the Roar all the way at Lavington Sports Ground.
However, the league champions came up just short in their quest for a double with Jake Kalz and Rocky Perri scoring in extra time to win it for Roar.
The pace of Martin Louchet down the Cobram right drew an early foul from Jason Bowe which also saw the United man's name taken by referee Daniel Moore.
Louchet then got in front of Ram Subedi to meet a diagonal ball from the left but although his stabbed effort beat goalkeeper Tanner Kiffen, the ball rolled agonisingly wide.
United's first chance wasn't long in coming, however, Joel McKimmie latching onto Sam Smith's through-ball and attempting to chip Tarkyn Hyde, who stood up well to save on the edge of the box.
Toby Wane curled an effort narrowly wide for the Roar and when Kalz's deep cross was palmed out by Kiffen, at full-stretch, Louchet - now operating down the left - saw his follow-up effort cleared off the line.
It was one-way traffic for a while but United almost got lucky against the run of play when Cobram defender Paul Diretto inadvertently sliced Broc Linden's cross inches wide of his own goal.
Wane curled a free-kick from the edge of the D narrowly over for Cobram, while a fizzing low cross almost brought United the opening goal.
Layne Haley's header from a left-wing cross was flying in until Kiffen arched his back to pull off a fine save for the Greens at the end of the first half.
It took a while for the second half to catch light, Wane's effort from distance flashing past the base of the post, but United were reduced to 10 men just before the hour.
Young was already on a booking when he stopped the run of Louchet, just inside the United half, and Moore had no option but to pull out a second yellow card followed by red.
Cobram had a huge penalty shout waved away when Jordan Nankiville tumbled under Bowe's challenge in the box and Louchet then got in down the left only to be denied by a good Kiffen save.
But just as United looked to be settling, they were hit by a moment of brilliance.
Wane let fly from 25 yards and his shot flew past Kiffen's despairing dive on its way inside the left-hand post, right in front of the Cobram supporters.
However, the Greens were gifted an equaliser 10 minutes from time.
Hyde strayed out of his box, made a hash of his attempted clearance and Michael Van Oort pounced on the mistake, rolling the ball into the unguarded net.
Louchet had a late chance to win it for Cobram inside 90 minutes, skinning Connor Knock down the left but seeing his shot blocked at the near post, before Florian Dambricourt curled a free-kick over from a dangerous position just outside the box.
But it only took 50 seconds for Cobram to hit the front in extra time.
Kalz was left in space on the edge of the box and he beat Kiffen with a cool finish.
Rocky Perri killed the game off with a close-range finish, three minutes into the second extra period, sparking joyous scenes with the Cobram supporters near the corner flag.
Kalz netted his second goal with almost the last kick of the game.
14.00
DIVISION 2 WOMEN: Wodonga Heart 3-2 Myrtleford Savoy
Wodonga Heart have been crowned Division 2 women's cup winners for the first time.
Coming in as league champions, Heart beat Myrtleford 3-1 at Lavington Sports Ground to eclipse their runners-up position 12 months ago.
Heart were 3-0 up late in the first half but the Savoy threw everything at them and almost forced extra time.
Lilly Brown should have given Heart a fourth-minute lead but her shot didn't match the quality of her run, trickling wide of the left-hand post.
But the Wodonga outfit was celebrating moments later when Jasmine Murphy's left-wing corner was converted by Zoe Chapman.
At the other end, Amber Howell's volley from a Shae Justice cross flashed just wide of the near post but Myrtleford received a let-off when Murphy led a counter-attack and rattled the woodwork.
Heart raced into a 3-0 lead with two well-taken goals from Brown and Murphy midway through the first half but the Savoy hit back through Tuhina Morton, who went round the keeper and finished from a narrow angle.
It really was game on, three minutes into the second period, when Morton chased a long ball, was challenged by goalkeeper Kate Elliott and picked herself up to score from just outside the penalty area.
Suddenly the Savoy, cheered on by a noisy travelling contingent, were starting to win a few more of the midfield tussles as their confidence grew.
Morton burst into the box again and forced a save from Elliott, who was left scrambling when another ball in from Morton struck a defender's foot and almost bounced in for an own goal.
Myrtleford hammered on the door in the dying moments, Morton forcing another corner with a shot which deflected into the side netting and then floating an effort across the face of goal.
But the clock beat them and Heart's players sank to their knees in relief when the final whistle blew.
12.30
U16 BOYS: Twin City Wanderers 3-0 Melrose
Twin City are celebrating their first under-16 boys cup triumph for more than a decade.
Wanderers, who lost in the final last season, took the next step by beating Melrose 3-0 at Lavington Sports Ground.
The club's last win at this level came back in 2011.
Saturday's game was less than four minutes old when Wanderers took the lead, James Whitwell slamming the ball high into the net after Melrose had failed to clear their lines from a corner.
Whitwell then sent Jake Smyth racing in behind the Melrose defence but his tame shot was easily saved by goalkeeper Cameron Walch.
Melrose grew into the game but Wanderers, who finished the regular season in fourth place, started the second half as they had the first - by scoring.
Walch shovelled Smyth's shot behind for a corner and when the ball was delivered from the Twin City right, Smyth took his next opportunity with a shot which squirmed under Walch and rolled over the line.
Melrose frustration started to grow and Didier Irakoze was booked for kicking the ball away before Twin City made it 3-0 in the 47th minute.
The goal came on the counter-attack, Smyth flicking the ball on with his head and Kiadtichai Boonfruang delivering a clinical low finish as he surged into the box.
The outstanding Smyth slipped in Whitwell but when his first shot came back off the knees of Walch, Whitwell lifted the rebound over the bar.
Jonathan Whiting stepped inside and hit the bar with a left-footed shot but that was as close as Melrose came to getting back in the game.
10.45
U17 GIRLS - Albury Hotspurs 1-0 Wodonga Diamonds
Albury Hotspurs continued their domination of the under-17 girls competition with victory over Wodonga Diamonds on Saturday morning.
Following their cup final wins in 2019 and 2022, the Spurs girls made it a three-peat and completed the double for 2023 having already been crowned league champions with an undefeated record.
In the first game of the day on the main pitch at Lavington Sports Ground, Fiona Smith's side dominated the first half without being able to make the breakthrough.
Muireann Kilroy and Charlotte Laird both forced saves from Diamonds keeper Helena Zito before Rylee Steele hit the crossbar with a free-kick from wide on the left.
But Spurs hit the front 11 minutes into the second half, Keely Halloway getting the final touch in a goalmouth scramble after Laird's shot from the edge of the box had been touched behind for a corner.
A significant number of this Hotspurs side had played in the Division 1 women's semi-final defeat to Melrose a week earlier and they weren't about to let this shot at glory slip through their grasp.
Diamonds, who pushed Spurs hard during their clashes in the home-and-away season, again refused to roll over but they were unable to really threaten goalkeeper Sophie Panozzo.
Pania Taylor almost doubled the Hotspurs lead late in the game as Zito plunged low to her right to push the ball round the post.
09.00
Welcome to Lavington Sports Ground for the 2023 Albury-Wodonga Football Association cup final.
What a season it's been, with the World Cup thrown in for good measure, and today we will crown our male and female champions across the grades and age groups at the region's premier sporting venue.
If the next few hours are even half as dramatic as what we saw here last year, we're in for a rollercoaster ride over the next few hours.
United are back in both finals today and there's definitely extra motivation for midfielder Ruby Leslie, who spoke this week about her father Jon's terminal illness and what it means for the whole family.
Facing her in the purple of Melrose will be one-time team-mate and good friend Alicia Torcaso, who has reminded us of her eye for goal this season after resuming her playing career which looked to have ended at United a couple of years ago.
The Savoy's home-and-away season wasn't much to write home about, finishing down in seventh, but here they are, playing in their seventh cup final of the last decade against the league champions.
We've got 14 games coming up across three different grounds, so strap yourselves in for a massive day of action.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.