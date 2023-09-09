The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

AWFA cup final coverage from Lavington Sports Ground

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 9 2023 - 6:50pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cobram celebrate after beating Albury United in extra time
Cobram celebrate after beating Albury United in extra time

16.20

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.