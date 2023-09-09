12.30
U16 BOYS: Twin City Wanderers 3-0 Melrose
Twin City are celebrating their first under-16 boys cup triumph for more than a decade.
Wanderers, who lost in the final last season, took the next step by beating Melrose 3-0 at Lavington Sports Ground.
The club's last win at this level came back in 2011.
Saturday's game was less than four minutes old when Wanderers took the lead, James Whitwell slamming the ball high into the net after Melrose had failed to clear their lines from a corner.
Whitwell then sent Jake Smyth racing in behind the Melrose defence but his tame shot was easily saved by goalkeeper Cameron Walch.
Melrose grew into the game but Wanderers, who finished the regular season in fourth place, started the second half as they had the first - by scoring.
Walch shovelled Smyth's shot behind for a corner and when the ball was delivered from the Twin City right, Smyth took his next opportunity with a shot which squirmed under Walch and rolled over the line.
Melrose frustration started to grow and Didier Irakoze was booked for kicking the ball away before Twin City made it 3-0 in the 47th minute.
The goal came on the counter-attack, Smyth flicking the ball on with his head and Kiadtichai Boonfruang delivering a clinical low finish as he surged into the box.
The outstanding Smyth slipped in Whitwell but when his first shot came back off the knees of Walch, Whitwell lifted the rebound over the bar.
Jonathan Whiting stepped inside and hit the bar with a left-footed shot but that was as close as Melrose came to getting back in the game.
10.45
U17 GIRLS - Albury Hotspurs 1-0 Wodonga Diamonds
Albury Hotspurs continued their domination of the under-17 girls competition with victory over Wodonga Diamonds on Saturday morning.
Following their cup final wins in 2019 and 2022, the Spurs girls made it a three-peat and completed the double for 2023 having already been crowned league champions with an undefeated record.
In the first game of the day on the main pitch at Lavington Sports Ground, Fiona Smith's side dominated the first half without being able to make the breakthrough.
Muireann Kilroy and Charlotte Laird both forced saves from Diamonds keeper Helena Zito before Rylee Steele hit the crossbar with a free-kick from wide on the left.
But Spurs hit the front 11 minutes into the second half, Keely Halloway getting the final touch in a goalmouth scramble after Laird's shot from the edge of the box had been touched behind for a corner.
A significant number of this Hotspurs side had played in the Division 1 women's semi-final defeat to Melrose a week earlier and they weren't about to let this shot at glory slip through their grasp.
Diamonds, who pushed Spurs hard during their clashes in the home-and-away season, again refused to roll over but they were unable to really threaten goalkeeper Sophie Panozzo.
Pania Taylor almost doubled the Hotspurs lead late in the game as Zito plunged low to her right to push the ball round the post.
09.00
Welcome to Lavington Sports Ground for the 2023 Albury-Wodonga Football Association cup final.
What a season it's been, with the World Cup thrown in for good measure, and today we will crown our male and female champions across the grades and age groups at the region's premier sporting venue.
If the next few hours are even half as dramatic as what we saw here last year, we're in for a rollercoaster ride over the next few hours.
United are back in both finals today and there's definitely extra motivation for midfielder Ruby Leslie, who spoke this week about her father Jon's terminal illness and what it means for the whole family.
Facing her in the purple of Melrose will be one-time team-mate and good friend Alicia Torcaso, who has reminded us of her eye for goal this season after resuming her playing career which looked to have ended at United a couple of years ago.
The Savoy's home-and-away season wasn't much to write home about, finishing down in seventh, but here they are, playing in their seventh cup final of the last decade against the league champions.
We've got 14 games coming up across three different grounds, so strap yourselves in for a massive day of action.
