Man dies after utility hits tree at Moulamein

A man has died after a single-vehicle crash near Deniliquin.
Emergency services were called after a Ford Ranger utility crashed on Moulamein Road at Moulamein about 12.30am on Saturday, September 9.
The ute left the road, hit railing on the side of a culvert, and rolled several times.
The vehicle stopped about 50 metres from the road.
The driver and sole occupant, 20, died at the scene.
"Officers from Murray River Police District established a crime scene, and an investigation is under way into the circumstances surrounding the crash," a police spokesman said.
"A report will be prepared for the coroner."
