Man dies after utility hits tree at Moulamein

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 9 2023 - 9:22am, first published 9:15am
Police will prepare a report for the coroner after Saturday morning's crash at Moulamein. File photo
A man has died after a single-vehicle crash near Deniliquin.

