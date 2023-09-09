Albury Council worker who quit job fails in unfair dismissal case

A former Albury Council worker who quit her job after unexplained absences has had her unfair dismissal case knocked back.
Beechworth resident Kathrine Waugh had been employed at the Albury Visitor Information Centre near the train station from December last year.
The part-time worker was in breach of council leave procedures a few weeks after she started in the role, with the issue continuing until March.
She lodged safety complaints and flagged other issues and failed to attend work from March 22.
A letter was produced on April 3, flagging a meeting to discuss alleged breaches of the council's leave policy.
Waugh provided a statutory declaration the following day noting she could not attend work due to safety concerns.
Checks by SafeWork NSW the same day determined there were no safety hazards at the site, but Waugh lodged an internal safety grievance the following day.
She failed to appear at the planned meeting on April 6, and a follow up meeting on April 13, before requesting leave on April 15.
She resigned on April 26, but lodged an unfair dismissal case the following month.
She flagged a wide range of other safety concerns including a first aid kit being out of date and not audited, fleet vehicle paperwork being presigned, a lack of training to deal with difficult people, a lack of working alone procedures and a lack of security staff.
She had also made a request during her employment for driver training, and said she had had an "unfortunate bug in ear incident" on the job.
Industrial Relations Commission member Chris Muir noted the evidence showed Waugh had resigned from her job, rather than being dismissed.
Waugh had sent her resignation letter, dated April 26, to the commission.
"The commission has had great difficulty in extracting what (Waugh) has said about each event and how this relates to her submissions that her resignation should be viewed legally as a dismissal at the initiative of the (council)," Mr Muir said.
He said the council had taken a "professional and reasonable approach".
"The totality of the evidence leads to the clear conclusion that the applicant refused to participate in the respondent's investigation into her absences," Mr Muir said.
"The applicant was entitled to pursue her concerns as to the safety of her workplace, but that could not excuse her from engaging with the respondent in their investigation into her conduct."
The application was dismissed on Friday, September 8.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.