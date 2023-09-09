The Border Mail
Albury Council worker who quit job fails in unfair dismissal case

By Local News
Updated September 9 2023 - 11:35am, first published 11:21am
Kathrine Waugh had worked part time at the Albury Visitor Information Centre. File photo
A former Albury Council worker who quit her job after unexplained absences has had her unfair dismissal case knocked back.

