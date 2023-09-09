The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Driver survives car crash at Talgarno in the Upper Murray

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 9 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 12:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The driver was taken to Albury hospital. File photo
The driver was taken to Albury hospital. File photo

A driver has survived a car crash in the Upper Murray.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.