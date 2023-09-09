Driver survives car crash at Talgarno in the Upper Murray

A driver has survived a car crash in the Upper Murray.
Emergency workers were called to the Murray River Road at Talgarno about 5.30pm on Thursday, September 7.
A 77-year-old woman from Thologolong suffered a medical episode.
Her vehicle left the road and collided head-on with a tree.
She suffered serious but non-life threatening head and chest injuries.
Sergeant Tim Mooney said she was taken to Albury hospital for treatment.
"Thankfully she has survived the collision," he said.
"The vehicle was extensively damaged and was towed from the scene.
"There's so suggestion of speed, fatigue or alcohol, it's purely a medical episode.
"She's very lucky to be alive."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.