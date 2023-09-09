Crime scene established after home gutted by fierce fire in Wodonga

A Wodonga home has been gutted by fire days after a smaller blaze at the property.
Fire crews were called to the home, on the corner of Fitzroy Street and Fortescue streets in West Wodonga, on Saturday morning.
A large blaze broke out at the brick home about 12.50am during the September 9 incident.
Fire crews were unable to prevent the home from being destroyed.
A crime scene has been established at the house, with police guarding the property.
Specialist investigators and detectives will examine the cause of the incident.
A small fire was reported at the house on the night of August 31.
That incident, which occurred about 8.15pm, caused minor damage.
A damaged window had been visible at the home after that fire.
The property appeared to have been vacant, with long grass visible at the brick home, but some personal items were visible inside.
The heat of the fire caused part of the steel roof to collapse.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.
