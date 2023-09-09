Albury home with price tag above $1 million fails to sell at auction

An Albury home valued at more than $1 million has failed to sell at auction.
A crowd of about 30 people attended the Yambla Avenue home on Saturday, September 9.
The two-storey home, which has a price guide of $1.05 million to $1.15 million, features a pool, three bedrooms, a balcony with views over central Albury, and a study.
Agent Nicholas Clark said the home had been renovated and extended in recent years and was being sold as vacant possession.
The home, which backs onto Nail Can Hill, failed to receive any bids.
Mr Clark said talks would continue with prospective buyers following the auction.
Meanwhile a home in need of renovation in Wodonga also passed in following a bid of $330,00 from a first home buyer.
The house at 52 Watson Street, located a short distance from Wodonga Senior Secondary College, is in need of work.
The house last sold for $190,000 five years ago and has a price range listed of $360,000 to $390,000.
Agent William Bonnici of First National Real Estate said talks continued with the final bidder with hopes of finalising a sale.
"It's for someone looking to do some renovation work," he said.
"There are a lot of buyers who aren't in a position to buy under auction terms.
"It was passed in with a genuine bid at $330,000 and we're hopeful talks will lead to a sale."
Mr Bonnici said there were good numbers attending auctions and open homes, but properties weren't selling as quickly.
"We're not seeing homes sell in a week as we did 18 months ago, which shows things are probably back to normal," he said.
"We're certainly seeing some good numbers at open homes and some good offers too."
