Benalla man armed with gun as victim cracked over head with baseball bat

A Benalla man involved in two frightening incidents involving firearms remains in custody after admitting to multiple charges.
Hayden Espagne, 27, attended a Sydney Road home in Benalla, armed with an imitation pistol, on April 9 last year.
Espagne was with two others, Kane Benjamin and allegedly Darren Finnis, when the trio walked to a shed at the back of the block next to a childcare centre.
They had been targeting Lee Armstrong, 48, who was inside the shed.
Armstrong had been a co-offender with Espagne during an armed dog theft four months earlier, but on this occasion was Espagne's victim.
Espagne pulled out an imitation firearm while speaking to Armstrong's friend, William Gipp, and demanded to know where Armstrong was.
Espagne pointed the weapon at Mr Gipp but Benjamin said "leave Will alone, just get Leroy".
CCTV footage shows Espagne enter the shed, causing Armstrong to flee, before Benjamin struck blows to Armstrong's head with a baseball bat.
The trio left the area and police were later informed about the incident by a member of the public.
Mr Gipp and Armstrong didn't disclose the crime when officers attended the home.
Armstrong said he was struck by an angle grinder and fell over.
Blood was visible on his face.
The baseball bat was broken in two.
Police arrested Espagne and Finnis at a Bridge Street home a short time later.
Espagne later spat in a Sergeant's face.
The firearm was found hidden in a log stump under dirt near an aged care home four days after the incident.
The golden retriever cross Burmese mountain dog, Milly, was stolen from a woman about 3am.
The group had attended the victim's home and the fourth man produced a firearm.
Dalton Espagne demanded $2000 from the woman and her dog was stolen.
Armstrong also demanded the same amount while Hayden Espagne threatened to slit the woman's throat.
Threats were made to harm the dog.
The victim eventually paid $2000 to Armstrong that afternoon.
The victim was locked in a caravan at the rear of the property.
She was released and the dog returned after the money was withdrawn from an ATM.
Dalton Espagne was arrested outside the town's bowls club about 4.45pm, and had $1100 in cash and three bags of ice with him.
Hayden Espagne and Armstrong were arrested at a Church Street home.
Lawyer Charles Morgan told the County Court his client had used ice from age 15, heroin from 17, and was a regular drug user until his arrest.
The court heard he has mental health issues caused by drugs and has rarely worked.
Mr Morgan submitted the time spent in custody - about 520 days - could be appropriate for the offending.
Judge Gregory Lyon said he would sentence Espagne in the next few weeks, with a date still to be fixed.
