The Border Mail
Home/Video/Animal

Police rule out foul play after Wangaratta home destroyed by fire

By Blair Thomson
September 9 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scene of the fire at a Murdoch Road property in Wangaratta. Picture by James Wiltshire
The scene of the fire at a Murdoch Road property in Wangaratta. Picture by James Wiltshire

Police have ruled out foul play in a fire that gutted a Wangaratta home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.