Police rule out foul play after Wangaratta home destroyed by fire

Police have ruled out foul play in a fire that gutted a Wangaratta home.
Nobody was injured, but the blaze caused hundreds-of-thousands of dollars in damage.
Police and firefighters have investigated the matter.
An electrical fault is suspected to have caused the blaze.
The fire started about 3.40pm during the September 8 incident and was controlled after about 20 minutes.
