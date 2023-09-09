Lavington appears to have found the magic mix of playing under pressure, but still having fun after winning through to the grand final in a two-goal thriller against Yarrawonga on Saturday.
The outsiders held a five-goal lead at half-time, but Yarrawonga levelled the score heading into the final break.
However, Lavington was able to edge out the minor premiers 45-43 at Wodonga's Martin Park and will carry a 10-match winning streak into the decider at Lavington Sportsground on September 24.
"We didn't relax for a second because we knew they would keep coming and they did," delighted Panthers' coach Linda Charlton offered.
"Our team's really good in clutch situations in holding their nerve.
"We probably didn't have it last year, so it's a little bit of experience and losing last year's finals, you learnt what works and what doesn't."
The Panthers suffered successive losses in last year's finals after finishing in the top three and after nine rounds this season already had four losses.
"Our leaders got around everyone and we started keeping it really relaxed, at training, we were just saying, 'we've got nothing to lose, just let it rip' because we were at risk of not even making finals, but once we started relaxing and playing for enjoyment, it just started to click," Charlton explained.
Charlton was quizzed how to maintain that approach under the pressure of a grand final.
"Whatever happens, we're pretty proud of our season, we will go in with that attitude of nothing to lose, it's a great opportunity to play on the big stage and we're dying to get out there," she replied.
Lavington's Christine Oguche had a titanic battle against interleague defender Hannah Symes, posting 39 goals, while Kaleisha Pell provided the bulk of the Pigeons' scoring with 24.
Symes was outstanding against the league's tallest player in 196cm Oguche, while Mylah Kennedy (11 goals) was another strong contributor.
Lavington defenders Tayla Furborough and Kate Mastronardi were excellent, along with mid-courter and 2021 Toni Wilson medallist Maddi Lloyd.
