SECOND SEMI-FINAL
FOOTBALL
Yarrawonga 7.14 (56) def Albury 4.15 (39)
NETBALL
Yarrawonga 43 lost to Lavington 45
PRELIMINARY FINAL
Chiltern 8.14 (62) def Yackandandah 4.12 (36)
SECOND SEMI-FINAL
Osborne 14.9 (93) def Holbrook 4.9 (33)
