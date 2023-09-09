The Border Mail
Osborne defeat Holbrook to advance to Hume League grand final

By Georgia Smith
Updated September 9 2023 - 7:34pm, first published 7:28pm
Osborne is one step closer to fulfilling its grand final redemption fairytale after stunning reigning premiers Holbrook by 60 points and booking a spot in the Hume League decider.

