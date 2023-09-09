Yarrawonga ace Harry Wheeler is confident of recovering from a long-term knee injury to play in the grand final on September 24.
The Pigeons won through to a second successive decider after posting a 17-point win over Albury at Wodonga's John Flower Oval on Saturday.
The two-time club best and fairest hasn't played since July 8, so it will be 78 days between games.
"I did a medial, grade three, so tore if off at the bottom and they had to restitch it back down, so that surgery was eight weeks ago this week," he explained after the second semi win.
"They said it was an eight to 12-week injury and I saw the surgeon the other week and he was really good about it.
"I've been running and doing a little bit of change of direction work, this week I trained a bit, doing skills drills, but haven't done competitive stuff yet, it's just about getting more confident with it and I plan to have a solid week of training.
"It's feeling good and I reckon I will be right to play."
If Wheeler is cleared to play, it means coach Steve Johnson and his selection committee will face the difficult decision of who to drop for the grand final from the win over the Tigers.
If Wheeler is passed fit, he's an automatic selection, given his terrific combination of frenetic pressure and skill.
Everyone associated with the Pigeons will be desperate for the 29-year-old midfielder to play after he missed last year's grand final with shoulder surgery, less than three weeks from the decider.
