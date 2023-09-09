Osborne's dream of becoming back-to-back premiers remains alive with the Tigers set to appear in this season's Hume League A-grade grand final.
The Tigers were too strong for the second placed Bulldogs, running away with a 52-32 semi-final win at Walbundrie on Saturday to become the first team named in the decider.
Georgia O'Connell was crowned best on court for her efforts and is now excited by the possibilities that may await the reigning premiers.
"It's very exciting," she said.
"After a strong year last year, we wanted to come out and do well.
"We have a lot of teams still in, so as a club it's very nice."
The Tigers came out firing and took control of the game to carry their lead into each break.
"We had a few games throughout the season where we started pretty slow, so that was definitely something that we wanted to work on, to come out and really set a precedent at the start of the game," O'Connell said.
"We were happy that we were able to do that."
Jindera will now have another shot at advancing to the grand final when they contest the preliminary final next weekend.
