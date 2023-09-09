The Border Mail
Osborne advance to Hume League netball grand final after defeating Jindera

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated September 9 2023 - 7:27pm, first published 7:04pm
Osborne's Louise Madden and Jindera's Ellen Cook in action during the Hume League semi-final at Walbundrie. Picture by Mark Jesser
Osborne's Louise Madden and Jindera's Ellen Cook in action during the Hume League semi-final at Walbundrie. Picture by Mark Jesser

Osborne's dream of becoming back-to-back premiers remains alive with the Tigers set to appear in this season's Hume League A-grade grand final.

