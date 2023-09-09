Chiltern's gritty preliminary final victory over Yackandandah has been overshadowed by an incident that knocked out Roos midfielder Ben McIntosh shortly before half-time at Sandy Creek on Saturday.
Young Swans defender Fin Lappin is in grave danger of missing the biggest match of the season after he collected McIntosh high in a marking contest which knocked the inspirational Roos' skipper out cold.
McIntosh required lengthy attention on the field before being carted off on a stretcher.
The incident sparked a melee between the two sides and with emotions running high threatened to get out of control before the half-time siren helped diffuse what could have been a volatile situation.
Inexplicably, the Roos didn't receive a free kick and 50m-penalty for the incident on the half-forward flank which robbed them of a certain shot on goal.
Lappin was yellow-carded at the start of the third-term for his indiscretion.
In a pressure packed preliminary final the Swans prevailed 8.14 (62) to 4.12 (36) where both sides wasted plenty of golden opportunities.
Rookie Swans coach Brad Hibberson was stoked with his charges who have now won three straight finals to advance to the decider against raging favourite Kiewa-Sandy Creek.
"We've got an opportunity now to win the flag and as a coach, that's all you can ask for," Hibberson said.
"I'm guessing we will go in as huge underdogs in most people's eyes but history says grand finals are won by the side who is the best on the day and anything can happen.
"It's no secret that Kiewa-Sandy Creek is a class act and has had the perfect preparation.
"Our win today was a lot more gritty than pretty but we just had to tough it out.
"We got off to a good start but they came hard after that.
"Both sides made plenty of errors but that's what finals pressure does to you."
Hibberson was proud of how his charges responded when Lappin received a yellow card at the start of the third quarter, leaving the Swans down a man and without their most important defender.
"Fin was off the ground but to still be able to kick a goal and manufacture a few shots as well really showed the character of this group," he said.
"It could have gone pear-shaped really quickly, being a man down.
"Tensions were running high at half-time and I got the players in the changerooms and didn't let anyone in.
"I just reinforced that we couldn't let the emotions get the better of us and we had to focus and had a grand final berth at stake.
"I told the players not to do anything stupid in the second-half and just to stick to our structures.
"Obviously the incident with Fin will be a huge talking point in the lead-up to the grand final but we will handle a difficult situation as best we can.
"I will say Fin Lappin is one of the greatest blokes that I have ever met.
"There was no malice in the incident and it was a split-second decision.
"It was a bit like the Maynard incident on Friday night and a football incident.
"Nobody wants to see a great player like Ben concussed but sometimes incidents like that happen in footy.
"It is what it is and we will deal with it throughout the week."
The Swans were clearly the better side early but let the Roos off the hook in the opening term after kicking 2.6 while the opposition could only muster a solitary two points.
Swans young gun Jake Cooper was on the receiving end of a late hit from Roos midfielder Johann Jarratt midway through the opening term.
He received a 50m penalty but failed to convert a relatively easy shot from 35m out on a slight angle.
Kyle Cooper set the Swans alight in the opening minute of the second term when he booted two goals in a minute.
The alarm bells were ringing for the shell-shocked Roos who were suddenly trailing by 28-points and still goalless.
Some undisciplined play by the Roos resulted in a 50m penalty and another goal to the Swans before Harry McBurnie provided a spark.
McBurnie booted two goals in quick succession to get the Roos within three goals before the Lappin and McIntosh incident on the stroke of half-time.
With Lappin yellow carded and the Swans one man down at the start of the third term, it was a golden opportunity for the Roos to try and reduce the deficit.
But it was Kyle Magee who dribbled through the first major to extend the Swans' lead to 23-points.
The Roos failed to capitalise and Casey George kicked their solitary goal for the term.
The Swans were 19-points up at the last change and booted two goals to one in the final term to eventually win by 26-points and will now face the Hawks in the decider for the second year in a row.
Barton medallist Scott Meyer was the Swans' best and kicked a team lifting goal at the start of the final term from just inside 50m to give his side some extra breathing space.
Midfielder Mitchell Hemming, Kyle Cooper and Connor Garside were also damaging for the reigning premiers.
Lee Dale, Billy Griska and Angus Lingham tried hard for the Roos.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.