Workers keen to get back on the tools a big plus for our region

Those many months of uncertainty when we were locked in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic often seem so long ago.
At the height of it all, when vaccines were still in the developmental stage, our community was left floundering.
Border closures - initially to contain an outbreak in Melbourne, then later one in Sydney - meant we were quite literally split in two.
Families could not catch up, our public health infrastructure was fractured and businesses could not operate as normal.
An especially difficult period was when lock-downs were put in place, meaning many retailers and other businesses could not open their doors.
It left people hanging on to the hope they would be able to somehow come out the other side with their livelihoods intact.
For some though they couldn't survive such a suffocating experience.
And for even those who did, COVID-19 had the flow-on effect of drying up the ready availability of skilled workers.
The pandemic meant many had to relocate to other areas to get work, or needed to down tools in one field and pick up ones from another.
While it was incredibly liberating to resume normality, there still were hangovers from COVID-19 - like the lingering symptoms of an illness long cured.
At the forefront of that has been the staffing crisis that seemed to plague so many businesses, whereby some had to reduce operating hours or put up signs apologising for delays due to not having enough workers.
This persisted for quite some time, so it is extremely heartening to hear - via Business Wodonga chief executive Graham Jenkin - that the area is indeed moving beyond that point.
Commenting about a recent jobs expo held in Wodonga, Mr Jenkin told a story of employers with plenty of positions available and a plethora of would-be workers coming in for face-to-face discussions.
And, Mr Jenkin said, they were "good quality" prospective employees.
Employers who took part in the expo were equally effusive, talking about how encouraging it had been to see so many people out and about looking to get back into the Border workforce.
We hope it's a trend that continues.
Enjoy your Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.