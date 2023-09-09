The Border Mail
Home/Video/Animal
Watch

AWFA cup final: Pitch invasion as Albury United beat Myrtleford at Lavington Sports Ground

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 10 2023 - 10:07am, first published 9:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This was the moment a raucous cup final crowd spilled onto the field at Lavington Sports Ground on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.