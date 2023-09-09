This was the moment a raucous cup final crowd spilled onto the field at Lavington Sports Ground on Saturday night.
Albury United snatched a dramatic late winner to sink Myrtleford under the lights and supporters jumped the barriers to join in the celebrations at the final whistle.
An object was hurled onto the field at the eastern end of the ground before both sets of players and supporters made their way back to the presentation area.
With an estimated 1500 spectators paying to get in on the day, the atmosphere built to a chaotic crescendo in the final match of the season.
Security staff had to deal with pockets of unrest in the stands during the closing stages of the Division 1 men's final and there were police officers on the ground during the post-match presentation.
United had earlier beaten Melrose 6-0 in the Division 1 women's cup final, with Ruby Leslie named best on ground after netting an emotional late goal in front of her father Jon, who is battling a terminal illness.
There were two goals in each half for United star Paula Mitchell.
