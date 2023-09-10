Rand-Walbundrie-Walla are into their first preliminary final since 2014 after flogging Brock-Burrum on Sunday.
The Giants won by 17.13 (115) to 8.8 (56) in front of a bumper crowd at Holbrook, where Nathan Wardius booted five majors and was one of 11 different goal-kickers.
Victory sets up a clash with Holbrook at Walbundrie on Saturday after the reigning premiers were well-beaten by Osborne 24 hours earlier.
"This is huge for us," Giants co-coach Daniel Athanitis said.
"To get to that last three is a great effort.
"It's a big thing for the club because we haven't got thirds at the moment so hopefully this puts us on the map a bit.
"It's important to get ourselves on the map as a club again.
"It's getting harder and harder to attract people out so clubs like us have to keep winning."
The Giants kicked four of the first five goals, with Wardius nailing three by quarter-time and Sam Herzich slotting a couple including one where he danced through traffic and went bang with his left foot.
Some poor discipline kept the Saints in the contest, Deky Yates and Mason Hamilton the beneficiaries of 50-metre penalties as the Giants went to the first break up by 13 points.
Brock-Burrum fell further behind right at the start of the second term, Jai Green accepting a gift in the goal square when Wardius' kick was allowed to travel all the way into his hands.
Keith Tallent responded with a superb strike for the Saints, hitting the target from 50 metres on a 45-degree angle, but Brock-Burrum didn't score again before half-time.
They gave away a 100-metre penalty when Joel Felmingham shoved Mason Collins to the ground twice in a matter of seconds and with the Giants up and about, Nick Kohlhagen then pulled the trigger from distance and was swamped by his team-mates as the ball sailed through.
It was a procession in the second half with the Giants outscoring their fellow merged entity by nine goals to four.
Brock-Burrum, who lost Nick Brown to a suspected concussion in the opening seconds of the game, never looked like clawing back the deficit with the Giants able to break lines and find space with ease.
Mitch Thomas, Ashton Talbot and Nathan Wenke all hit the scoreboard in the third quarter and Wardius produced a moment of class when he scooped up the ball 35 metres from goal, spun and instinctively kicked a superb goal over his right shoulder.
Co-coach Jack Duck, who had a storming day through the midfield, went nose to nose on the boundary with his opposite number, Peter Cook, who by contrast was kept quiet by a highly effective Giants back six.
Duck, Mark Athanitis and Dan Lieschke joined the long list of goal-kickers in the final quarter - Lieschke making a case for goal of the day with his miracle snap from an acute angle - as the Giants pushed into the third week of September for the first time in nine years.
"Our plans haven't varied, the past four weeks, and we've stuck to how we want to play," Athanitis said.
"I was really pleased with our ball movement, unlocking that forward line and being able to get good looks.
"We were able to get goals from our good play rather than hard work."
Brian Lieschke, Jordan Rhodes, Harry Kreutzberger, Joel Merkel and Thomas Plunkett all got through a power of work for the Giants, who will take huge belief into next week having already beaten the Brookers this season.
"They're clearly favourites, they've been a very good side for three years now and they're the reigning premier," Athanitis said.
"We're just 21 battlers so we'll see how we go next Saturday.
"They're a very good football team with a lot of good players and they're well-coached so it's going to be hard work - but we'll have a crack."
