The Border Mail
Home/Video/Animal
Watch

Rand-Walbundrie-Walla to face Holbrook in Hume League preliminary final

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 10 2023 - 6:00pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rand-Walbundrie-Walla are into their first preliminary final since 2014 after flogging Brock-Burrum on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.