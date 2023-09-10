The Border Mail
Home/Video/Animal

Wodonga Raiders through to preliminary final after defeating Wangaratta

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated September 10 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 4:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders' Mia Lavis lines up her shot against Wangaratta at Bunton Park on Sunday. Pictures by James Wiltshire
Raiders' Mia Lavis lines up her shot against Wangaratta at Bunton Park on Sunday. Pictures by James Wiltshire

Wodonga Raiders remain the fairytale story of the Ovens and Murray League's A-grade final series after a sensational victory against Wangaratta now sees them bound for the preliminary final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.