Wodonga Raiders remain the fairytale story of the Ovens and Murray League's A-grade final series after a sensational victory against Wangaratta now sees them bound for the preliminary final.
The fourth placed Raiders came out firing early against the second placed Magpies at Bunton Park on Sunday, taking a narrow two goal lead heading into the first break.
The 'Pies were relentless in their chase, however, the Raiders made the most of turnovers late in the game to close out the semi-final by four goals, 33-37.
In what is the club's first finals series since 2004, coach Jodie House admitted she was in awe of her side's belief and determination, having lost twice to the Magpies throughout the season.
"Words can't describe how proud I am of them and the journey they've been on, it's outstanding," House said.
"There's just so many people that have been here for a long time and they haven't given up on the club or walked away to stronger teams.
"They've just been prepared to sit back and do the work and keep developing.
"Most importantly, they've shown real faith in us as coaches to lead them on that path.
"I think this is the result of that."
Raiders' goal attack Emily Stewart fought hard all game, combining well with Mia Lavis and Taylor Donelan.
Centre Maggie St John and defender Mackensey House provided turnovers at crucial stages, while Molly Goldsworthy held strong in defence.
Wangaratta goaler Kellie Keen maintained her composure in the ring and was well supported by Issy Newton in the midcourt, with Brooke Pryse lining-up in defence against her former club.
The loss now sees last year's grand finalists bow out of finals in straight sets after receiving a double chance for their strong home and away season.
Raiders will now take on Yarrawonga next weekend, with the winner advancing to the decider against Lavington.
