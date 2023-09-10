The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Changes made as vote on Apollo Care bid for Yackandandah Health set

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
September 11 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The doctors' clinic which is part of the Yackandandah Health conglomeration that will be subject to a takeover vote on September 27.
The doctors' clinic which is part of the Yackandandah Health conglomeration that will be subject to a takeover vote on September 27.

A SECOND special general meeting of Yackandandah Health members to vote on a takeover by Apollo Care will be held on September 27.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.