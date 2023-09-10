A SECOND special general meeting of Yackandandah Health members to vote on a takeover by Apollo Care will be held on September 27.
The upshot is Apollo Care remains the only suitor for Yackandandah Health, which provides aged care, a GP clinic, childcare centre and a men's shed.
Interest from Alpine Health, Beechworth Health Service, Indigo North Health and Westmont Aged Care Services faded with the Victorian government, which oversees the first three mentioned, not willing to take on more aged care beds.
However, Yackandandah Health chair Patten Bridge said there had been amendments to a transition deed with Apollo Care that are designed to address community concerns.
They include provisions for a different ownership structure of the medical practice and Little Yacks Learning Years, a long-term agreement for a peppercorn rent for the men's shed and a commitment that unused land would not be developed for a purpose other than aged care.
There are also ongoing discussions about how Yackandandah voices would be incorporated in an Apollo administration, with the possibility of a community foundation.
"The processes were talking about are all capturing the outcomes of the consultation process that has been undertaken over the last eight weeks," Mr Bridge said.
He is now hopeful of a nod to Yackandandah Health's constitution being changed to allow for a takeover by Apollo Care.
"At the end of the day people will have to vote, but the feeling is that the people have got a much better understanding of the circumstances and the board believes they are in a much better position to express their voice through a vote," Mr Bridge said.
"I find it a bit hard to guess (the outcome), with 75 per cent it is a high bar, but people are supportive of the work we've done."
Mr Bridge added it had been an "anxious time" and aged care residents, their families and childcare parents were "keen to find a resolution".
If approval is granted on September 27, the shift to Apollo Care will unfold over the ensuing 48 hours.
A rejection of the proposal would result in Yackandandah Health being put in administration, Mr Bridge said.
The organisation now has more than 400 members, compared to around 250 in May and 60 early in the year.
