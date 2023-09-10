Kiewa-Sandy Creek will appear in its fourth consecutive A-grade netball grand final after overcoming Thurgoona is Saturday's preliminary contest.
The Hawks led the way from start to finish in a 16 goal victory at Sandy Creek.
After being dealt their first loss of the season at the hands of the Roos in the qualifying final, co-coach Kath Evans admitted it was wake up call.
"Our girls were very focused and there was a bit more fire in the belly after losing last week to really make sure we could earn our spot," she said.
"It's ok to win all year, but if you don't reward yourself with a place in the grand final, it would be pretty devastating.
"Certainly the loss made us sit and think about things a bit differently and focus in different ways.
"We said to the girls to enjoy it, you still have to celebrate the wins, and then we'll turn our focus to next week."
The Hawks have maintained their dominance in the TDNA since claiming the flag in 2019, going back-to-back last year after Covid derailed the seasons in between.
"It doesn't matter how long you've played netball for or how many grand finals you've played in, it's still really exciting," Evans said.
Jess Barton shot 39 goals for the victors, while Sharla Sutcliffe landed nine goals in what was her last match after announcing her retirement this month.
The Hawks will now face Yackandandah in the decider this weekend.
