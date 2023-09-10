The Border Mail
Kiewa-Sandy Creek to face Yackandandah in TDNA A-grade grand final

Georgia Smith
Georgia Smith
Updated September 10 2023 - 4:23pm, first published 4:20pm
Kiewa-Sandy Creek's Georgie Attree under defensive pressure from Thurgoona. Pictures by James Wiltshire
Kiewa-Sandy Creek will appear in its fourth consecutive A-grade netball grand final after overcoming Thurgoona is Saturday's preliminary contest.

