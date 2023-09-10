Wangaratta's big-time finals experience edged out a gutsy Wodonga in the first semi-final yesterday.
The Bulldogs were in their first finals campaign in 14 years, but had cut the margin to six points early in the third quarter.
However, Wangaratta showed the poise of four successive grand finals with veteran Mat Grossman landing a bomb from 50m, while 2021 Morris medallist Callum Moore was too strong for one of the league's best defenders in Charlie Morrison to push the lead beyond three goals, racking up an 11.7 (73) to 7.14 (56) win in front of another solid finals crowd of 2219 at North Albury's Bunton Park.
"I really think Wodonga is clinical in the way they set up the ground, but we showed a lot of grunt and effort to get the job done," Wangaratta coach Ben Reid explained.
"I thought we started pretty slowly in the first 10 minutes, but our second quarter set up the win."
The Pies held a 21-point lead at half-time, but the underdogs were only able to cut the final margin by another four points, despite having 21 scoring shots to 18.
"I thought we were fantastic, but credit to them they're a fantastic club, we just didn't take our opportunities, but that happens," Wodonga coach Jordan Taylor offered.
While it wasn't an edge-of-your-seat thriller, it was the best of the four finals to date, but officials will be hoping Wangaratta and Albury take it to another level in Sunday's preliminary final at Wodonga Raiders' Birallee Park.
The winner will meet minor premiers Yarrawonga in the grand final at Lavington Sportsground on September 24.
Wodonga's Matt Wilson set the scene for an outstanding individual display by landing the first goal after seven minutes, but the Bulldogs will rue kicking 2.5 to 1.1 by the 20-minute mark, only for Grossman and a bullocking Moore to set up Braeden Marjanovic for a two-point lead.
The lead changed four times in the first half, but when Moore was too powerful for Morrison at the nine-minute mark of the second quarter, the Pies never lost the lead.
Regular defender Grossman finished with four goals to win best on ground in his comeback game from injury.
"We probably didn't know 'Grossy' was going to play until last night, we picked our back seven and thought we'd throw him on a wing, but that probably wasn't working for us and without 'Juice' (sidelined forward Michael Newton), we were lacking that one marking target in front of the footy, so for him to go forward, create contests, and kick four in a low-scoring affair, I'm really proud of him," Reid said of his great mate.
Daniel Sharrock again reiterated why he's one of the league's best players, let alone midfielders, with yet another virtually mistake-free performance.
Liam McVeigh also continued his fine season, while unheralded duo Luke Saunders and Tyler Norton impressed.
Wilson's reputation has taken an enormous leap in the last six weeks as he did everything to lift the 'Dogs, kicking two goals from 45m in the third term, finishing with three overall.
Jack O'Sullivan was outstanding in defence, on-baller Josh Mathey worked hard, while year 11 student Zac Harding impressed in the ruck against the established Chris Knowles.
