Police are treating a building fire at Wangaratta on Sunday afternoon as suspicious.
Vic Emergency said the fire near Vincent Road and Greta Road broke out just before 3pm.
Police said a post on a multimedia platform relating to the blaze had since been deleted.
"It's the old tech school and the fire is big enough to draw a substantial response," a Wangaratta police spokesman said.
"We believe something was posted on Snapchat and was quickly taken down, so officers are investigating that."
The site was still blazing at 5.20pm, Sunday, September 10.
