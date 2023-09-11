Police treating fire at former Wangaratta school as suspicious

Police are treating a building fire at Wangaratta on Sunday afternoon as suspicious.
Vic Emergency said the fire near Vincent Road and Greta Road broke out just before 2.30pm.
The fire occurred at the former Wangaratta High School site, which has been abandoned for several years.
Police said a post on a multimedia platform relating to the blaze had since been deleted.
"It's the old tech school and the fire is big enough to draw a substantial response," a Wangaratta police spokesman said.
"We believe something was posted on Snapchat and was quickly taken down, so officers are investigating that."
The site was still blazing at 5.20pm, Sunday, September 10.
Fire crews eventually had the fire under control on Sunday night and remain at the scene on Monday.
The buildings at the 2.6 hectare site have reportedly been used by squatters.
Many of the structures at the property have been boarded up.
Wangaratta detectives have attended the property as part of their investigations.
A Fire Rescue Victoria spokeswoman said the firefight had continued into the evening.
"Crews were called to the scene just after 2.30pm following calls to Triple Zero (000)," the spokeswoman said.
"They arrived to find the building, approximately 20 metres by 40 metres in size, ablaze.
"Due to structural collapse, firefighters initially attacked the fire externally using aerial appliances.
"They then used an excavator to gain access to the seat of the fire, getting the blaze under control by about 7.30pm.
"The fire has now been extinguished however crews are expected to remain on scene today to monitor the situation and ensure there are no remaining hot spots."
Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.