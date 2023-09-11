Howlong kept their premiership hopes alive by taking down the Billabong Crows in Sunday's minor semi-final.
The Spiders won 44-32 at Holbrook to set up a preliminary final showdown against Jindera at Walbundrie next weekend.
Minor premiers Osborne await the winners in the grand final on September 23.
Jess Lane was named best on court after a dominant display in goal-attack for Howlong.
"Jess has been so important for us this season," Howlong coach Emma Pargeter said.
"She's played at a higher level, she's played Ovens and Murray for a really long time and she's a very clever player.
"She's very crafty and she's also so positive.
"She really gets around the other girls in attack and every time the ball's in her hands, you know she's going to do something with it."
Howlong's lead was only a couple of goals at quarter-time but they had taken control of the semi-final by the midway point.
"Our second quarter was probably one of the best quarters we've had all year," Pargeter said.
"The girls just put their foot down and the lead was out to 10 by half-time.
"The girls probably were a bit nervy in the first quarter whereas in the second quarter they just really stepped it up and worked on the things we'd talked about going into the game.
"We stepped up our pressure and made it a lot harder for them.
"Going into the game, we won the first time against Crows and they won the second time so we knew it was going to be pretty tightly-contested.
"But to be honest, that's the kind of game you want to have in finals to build pressure and momentum.
"It was a really good game and I'm glad to get the win and live another week!"
Howlong goalkeeper Sam Way barely missed a rebound all day, launching plenty of attacks as the Spiders turned the screw.
"If the girls keep playing this way, there's no reason we can't make the grand final and give Osborne a real run for their money," Pargeter said.
"But we know Jindera's a really good opponent next week and we're going to have to play really well to beat them.
"They beat us the first time and we beat them the second time and I actually think we match up really well against Jindera.
"We know a lot of their girls, they've come through similar pathways, whereas Osborne are a bit unknown sometimes, coming from the Wagga area.
"Some of our worst games have been after the byes this year.
"We spoke about it before finals that, for us, it is better to play every week and to keep going.
"We've been able to keep building momentum.
"We probably took a while to settle into that starting seven but in the the back third of the season, that's when we've been playing our best netball."
