ENJOY a city art walk, brush up on your family history or try dragon boating for wellbeing when Wodonga celebrates its seniors in October.
City of Wodonga has announced its program for Senior Celebrations 2023, which runs from October 1 to 9.
It's a jam packed program, which coincides with the Victorian Seniors Festival.
Join a guided tour of Wodonga's public artworks in the city centre on Monday, October 2.
Starting from Hyphen at 10am, the two-hour tour will highlight the artworks and discuss the process of selection and installation in the city.
Seniors can explore their family history with the help of an experienced family historian in Wodonga.
Discover what records are held by Wodonga Family History Society to help trace your own family tree.
The sessions will run at Hyphen on Tuesday, October 3, (1pm to 4pm), Wednesday, October 4, (11am to 3pm) and Thursday, October 5, (11am to 3pm).
Learn the real benefits of dragon boating for the body, mind and mood.
Participants will be shown how to paddle and all equipment will be supplied.
The sessions run at Gateway Lakes on Sunday, October 1, and Sunday, October 8, 3.30pm to 5pm.
Develop your croquet game with free lessons at Wodonga Tennis Centre.
It's suitable for people of all ages and abilities.
Sessions will run Sunday, October 1, Thursday, October 5, and Sunday, October 8, from 10am to noon.
Two historical societies will grant access to a new documentary, Wodonga A Railway Town: The impact of the arrival of the North East railway on Wodonga.
Celebrating the 150th anniversary commemoration, people can access the 18-minute show on a designated computer at Hyphen between October 2 and 9.
Experience the wonder of the Murray River and the Yindyamarra Sculpture Walk with Wiradjuri woman Ruth Davys.
She will share stories of how the artists created their works while you learn about Wiradjuri country at a leisurely pace on Monday, October 2, from 11am and Saturday, October 7, from 11am and 2pm.
The ultimate June Carter and Johnny Cash tribute show is coming to The Cube Wodonga.
Get Rhythm will run at 11am following a morning tea.
For those wanting to upcycle and repurpose, the Sustainable Gift Wrapping Workshop will fit the bill.
It will run at Hyphen on Wednesday, October 4, at 10.30am.
Join a group fitness class designed for the over-60s and suitable for all abilities.
Pilates - Group Fitness for Seniors will run at Wodonga Sports and Leisure Centre on Wednesday, October 4, from 9.30am to 10.15am.
Capture your inner youth at the Messy Art for Seniors Workshop on Wednesday, October 4.
You will create your own Picasso face at Hyphen between 2pm and 3.30pm.
Bookings for Senior Celebrations 2023 open Monday, September 11.
Collect a program from the Wodonga Council offices, The Cube Wodonga or one of the participating event partners, or view the online program at wodonga.vic.gov.au/Whats-On/ArtMID/2083/ArticleID/12751
