The Border Mail
Home/Video/Animal
What's on

City of Wodonga opens bookings for Senior Celebrations 2023, October 1 to 9

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
September 11 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Develop your croquet game with free lessons at Wodonga Tennis Centre during Senior Celebrations 2023.
Develop your croquet game with free lessons at Wodonga Tennis Centre during Senior Celebrations 2023.

ENJOY a city art walk, brush up on your family history or try dragon boating for wellbeing when Wodonga celebrates its seniors in October.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.