As far as successful weekends of sport go, they don't come much more exciting than this.
After helping Albury United become back-to-back AWFA champions on Saturday, Molly Goldsworthy then stood strong in defence for Wodonga Raiders in their semi-final victory against Wangaratta on Sunday.
Goldsworthy had her United teammates in the crowd cheering her on at Bunton Park, but admits her cup celebrations had to be put on pause until she got her second job done.
"I had a very quiet celebration Saturday night," Goldsworthy said.
"They (United teammates) were behind the goals in the last quarter which was good, they really got me over the line."
Having already achieved the ultimate goal on the soccer field this season, Goldsworthy and her fellow Raiders are now bound for the Ovens and Murray League's A-grade preliminary final against Yarrawonga this weekend.
"All of the girls are just extremely excited and proud," Goldsworthy said.
"It's been close to 20 years since Raiders made the finals, so to make the prelim and continue to go so far and stay in it is a credit to the club and the coaching staff for supporting us."
While she admits coordinating the two sports can be challenging at times, the juggle is all worth it.
"It's definitely a very full schedule between soccer and netball training and playing Saturday and Sunday," she said.
"Sometimes when we have a game on Saturday it means I'm playing two games in one day, which is a bit hard on the body, but it's been really good and I wouldn't have it any other way."
