Holbrook are set to be without four key players in Saturday's preliminary final clash with Rand-Walbundrie-Walla.
Key forward Luke Gestier will be attending his sister's wedding and assistant coach Josh Jones is unavailable due to work commitments.
Michael Oates (hamstring) and Hamish Mackinlay (foot) both missed the Brookers' semi-final defeat to Osborne on Saturday and look certain to be sidelined again this weekend.
"Hamish played the last four or five rounds and then he finally got an x-ray and it showed there was some damage," Holbrook coach Matt Sharp said.
"Michael had a mishap at training on Tuesday, a low-grade hammy twinge hopefully.
"I don't understand what's going on with Hamish's foot but he's got answers for it.
"The only thing he can really do to get it better at the minute is just rest so hopefully some rest can get it up and going again.
"Both of them are very headstrong individuals so if we get the opportunity to play the following week, I'm sure they will be doing all they can in the background.
"'Geeza' told us about his sister's wedding a month before the season even started, he was up front with that so that's all good.
"Josh Jones has got some work commitments."
While he now faces an unwanted selection dilemma this week, Sharp has faith in the players who will step up at Walbundrie.
"This just gives someone else an opportunity and that's what we've done at Holbrook over many years," Sharp said.
"If someone's out, the next bloke just steps in.
"We always train together so everyone's aware of the systems and what we expect to bring.
"All we ask is that you go out and give it your best shot.
"It is what it is - it's just one of those things.
"It's that time of year and I believe a bit of luck is going to play out.
"As a coach, I'm always happy with the 21 that run out every weekend.
"I've done my job by preparing them the best I can and all I ask of them is just to bring effort and some energy."
Holbrook finished three places and 18 points above Rand-Walbundrie-Walla on the ladder but the Giants took them down in round nine and come into the prelim full of confidence after winning their first two finals against CDHBU and Brock-Burrum by a combined 101 points.
With a top of 27C forecast for the preliminary final, the heat will be on in more ways than one.
Sharp insists the Brookers can't afford to dwell on the 10-goal defeat to Osborne with the season now on line.
"Osborne were very clinical and they were very good on Saturday - so good luck to them," he said.
"We didn't really touch on it after the game, just a couple of things, and I'm not even going to review the game.
"All the focus is on Saturday against Rand.
"They all look to be on the same page, they've got some playmakers, they've got some good runners, they've got a back line that's willing to shut the opposition down and they've got a real focal point up forward in Nathan Wardius.
"They just bring effort to the table by the looks of it."
The big positive out of the weekend for Holbrook was the club's hosting of the minor semi-final on Sunday, with a big crowd generating a great atmosphere around the netball courts and football oval.
"They're super people at Holbrook and they've always got the best interests of the club at heart," Sharp said.
"They don't just think about senior netball and senior football, they've put a lot of time and effort into our kids.
"I just thought Sunday was a real spectacle and a real reward for a lot of hard work that's gone into giving every young person and mature person the best opportunity to perform to the best of their ability.
"It's exciting, from six years ago, when I started, the facilities then to what they look like now.
"It's been an amazing effort."
