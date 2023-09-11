The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Luke Gestier, Josh Jones, Michael Oates and Hamish Mackinlay set to miss preliminary final

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 11 2023 - 11:05am, first published 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Sharp will step down as Holbrook coach at the end of the season. Picture by James Wiltshire
Matt Sharp will step down as Holbrook coach at the end of the season. Picture by James Wiltshire

Holbrook are set to be without four key players in Saturday's preliminary final clash with Rand-Walbundrie-Walla.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Labor housing bill to pass with Greens support
The Greens will pass Labor's signature Housing Australia Future Fund. Pictures by Keegan Carroll, Sitthixay Ditthavong.
Justine Landis-Hanley, Miriam Webber
No comments
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.