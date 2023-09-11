A man who repeatedly breached an intervention order, including by contacting the victim multiple times while in court for the offending, remains in custody.
The man recently appeared in the Wangaratta Magistrates Court following his arrest at the Myrtleford court.
The victim had woken up with the man standing over her bed on August 17 and on a second occasion, despite an intervention order being in place banning any contact.
It followed previous bombarding of the woman with messages, with 369 sent to her in one day on April 21.
The Wangaratta court heard the texts were sexual and personal, and the man was jealous and controlling.
The man was on bail at the time and was banned from having any contact with her or going within 200 metres of her home.
He constantly contacted the woman on Snapchat while in Myrtleford court on August 11.
The man sent more than 210 message on the social media app between that date and August 17, which were again sexually charged and emotionally controlling.
"Don't f--- me over," he said.
"Reporting isn't loyal."
He accused the victim of lying about her ex-partner and said "I hope he doesn't punch you in the face".
Police said many of the messages were nonsensical.
The victim said she felt emotionally exhausted by the constant harrassment.
"This affects who I am as a mother, it affects my emotional state," she said.
"I feel so depressed.
"All my energy is gone.
"He drains my life.
"He's a soul-sucker."
Lawyer Geoff Clancy said the pair had continued to have a relationship after the intervention order was imposed.
He said the messages sent by the victim to his client had been deleted.
The offender said he had been invited around the victim's home, which he was paying rent on, but Mr Clancy said he shouldn't have done what he had done.
Magistrate Ian Watkins said the offending was a contempt of court.
He said a psychological report was needed.
The man will be sentenced on October 11.
